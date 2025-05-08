Timothy Christian tabs Peyton Wyatt, previously associate head coach at Elmhurst, as new boys basketball coach

Peyton Wyatt, previously the associate head coach of the Elmhurst University men’s basketball team, has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Timothy Christian.

The school made the announcement in a statement released Wednesday.

Wyatt, a Villa Park resident, was the associate head coach at Elmhurst from 2018-2024, helping lead a turnaround in that program.

The Blue Jays went from a record of 12-14 to a 25-5 finish in the 2019-2020 season withe program’s first-ever CCIW tournament championship. The 2021-2022 Elmhurst team was the best in school history, going 25-5 and finishing as national runner-up.

Wyatt has a vision of excellence for the Timothy Christian program both on and off the court.

“I’m incredibly excited about the future of the Timothy Christian High School boys basketball program,” he said. “My vision is to build a culture of excellence — on the court and in our character — where young men are challenged to grow as athletes, teammates, and Christ-followers. This opportunity is about more than just basketball; it’s a chance to mentor and influence the next generation to live and play with purpose, integrity, and a bold faith in Jesus."