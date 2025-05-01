Downers Grove South softball star Addison Yurchak has sights set on MIT, medicine – and more softball

Downers Grove South's Addison Yurchak hits a two-run triple during a 2024 softball game against Oswego at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Addison Yurchak plans to attend college at one of the country’s elite academic institutions, with a career in medicine in mind.

The Downers Grove South junior also has designs to keep playing softball.

Smart cookie.

That’s Yurchak, the Mustangs’ starting shortstop who sports a 4.56 weighted GPA and tested a 35 on her ACT. She announced in February that she was committing to the admissions process at MIT for academics and softball.

Yurchak attended a camp on the Boston campus in the fall. Coaches, players and the city itself fit Yurchak like a glove.

She’s thinking she’ll study biology or chemistry for a career as a doctor, something in medicine.

“I was always looking for a high academic school knowing my goals for the future,” Yurchak said. “They sort of found a way to me. Seemed like a good match.”

Yurchak has been a fixture for Downers Grove South’s varsity softball team since she was a freshman, finding her way into the lineup three games into high school ball.

She started this season batting leadoff, but has since moved to No. 3 with hotshot freshman Jordan Balsavich, herself batting .564, now at the top of the order.

Yurchak is batting .442 with a .483 on-base percentage, five doubles, three homers, 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored through 16 games for the Mustangs (9-7, 4-0 West Suburban Gold).

“She’s a great kid,” Downers Grove South coach Jim Cushing said. “She’s come a long way since freshman year. She practices very hard. She practices everything like it’s a game. It’s nice to see.”

No surprise. She comes from good stock.

Yurchak’s grandfather played softball back in the day against former Downers Grove South coach Ron Havelka. Havelka taught Yurchak’s mom, who was a runner and soccer player.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. A classy family,” Cushing said. “One thing about Addison, she is extremely respectful. She always listens, acknowledges you, looks you in the eye. You don’t see too much of that anymore.”

Yurchak got a feel for varsity softball as a freshman. She got a few opportunities and found a starting position at third base, what Cushing calls probably the hardest position in the game. She made her share of mistakes, but didn’t shy away from anybody.

“I was able to own the position and adapt to new circumstances. I felt really supported by coaches and teammates,” she said. “It gave me a lot more confidence in my abilities. I felt able to be a leader. This year I moved over to shortstop, gave me a lot more leadership in the infield as well.”

Cushing considers Yurchak a relatively quiet kid outside the lines, but in a good way. Yurchak agrees that she can be introverted, but softball brings her out of her shell.

“She has that quiet fire in her,” Cushing said. “She is not a very vocal person, she is on the quiet side, but she leads by example. She fits into out team so well with the camaraderie.”

It’s a group Cushing loves, maybe not 16 great players but 16 good kids, down to earth, a group that consistently cheers for each other.

“Good group of girls. With some more hard work I feel like we can have a strong end to the season,” Yurchak said. “We have a great group of talent. I love the girls. It’s always fun to go to practice surrounded by best friends.”

Wheaton Warrenville South’s busy week

Wheaton Warrenville South (12-3, 3-1 DuKane Conference) has had a busy week. The Tigers beat Glenbard North 4-0 and Lake Park 3-0, lost to St. Charles North 3-0 and beat Glenbard West 13-5.

Junior Presley Wright has been stellar in the circle, posting a 10-2 record with a 1.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 77 innings.

Senior Abby Mease leads the offense with a .489 batting average and .529 on-base percentage with 13 runs scored and 22 hits. Junior Becca Chaney is batting .438 with a team-high 12 RBIs and junior Nelia Kirichun is batting .424 with 14 runs scored.

Westmont’s fabulous freshman

Westmont is currently 7-5, 3-1 in the Chicago Prep Conference, and freshman Gwyneth Jindra is a big reason why.

The pitcher/shortstop is batting .625 with eight homers, 31 RBIs and 25 runs scored, and is 4-2 in the circle with 58 strikeouts over 39 innings.

Sophomore catcher Grace Detente is batting .433 with 26 runs scored and nine stolen bases and junior shortstop Reagan Kelly is batting .417 with 16 RBIs, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases.