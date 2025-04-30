Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase to remain jailed: prosecutors

A motion was granted Wednesday to detain pre-trial an Oak Park man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Bryant Allen, 24, of the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving and improper lane usage, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 29, Oak Brook police were notified of two suspicious vehicles, described as a Dodge Charger and an Infiniti, that allegedly disobeyed a red light while traveling east on Butterfield Road from 22nd Street.

Police spotted the vehicles near the eastbound ramp off Butterfield Road to Roosevelt Road and attempted to stop them. The Infiniti slowed down but the Charger, later determined to be driven by Allen, sped away at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Police pursued the Charger east on Roosevelt Road, where Allen allegedly reached speeds of approximately 130 mph near Roosevelt Road and York Street, according to the release.

He entered Interstate 290 from Roosevelt Road. Officers ultimately followed Allen from a distance with assistance from a Chicago Police Department helicopter.

Police again attempted to stop Allen near Interstate 290 and Harlem Avenue, but he allegedly drove onto the right shoulder before running over spike strips deployed by Forest Park police. Allen was subsequently arrested.

“The allegations that Mr. Allen sped down Roosevelt Road, one of the busiest roads in the county, at 130 mph are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s’ Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Mr. Allen’s alleged actions endangered not only his life, but also the lives of the officers involved and countless innocent motorists and pedestrians.”

Allen’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.