Lyons’ Nick Hines strikes out 11 in one-hitter: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lyons 4, Glenbard West 0

Nick Hines struck out 11 in a complete-game one-hitter and Lou Ratcliffe was 2 for 3 with a triple and run scored for the Lions.

Riverside-Brookfield 5, Fenwick 4

Damian Noa completed the Bulldogs’ rally with a walk-off single and Michael Oppegard struck out seven in a complete game. Ethan Smith went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Nazareth 8, Marian Catholic 4

Landon Thome led off the game with a homer, and also doubled and drove in two runs and Jaden Fauske was 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for Nazareth (18-2, 4-2 ESCC).

Chuck Roche was 3 for 4 with a double, Kam Alikhan 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, and Drew Hyland was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Chase Zidlicky picked up the win.

Lemont 12, Shepard 1

Nick Reno struck out nine over four innings, allowing three hits, and Brett Tucker homered and drove in three for Lemont. Grady Garofalo had four RBIs.

Westmont 12, Newark 1 (5 innings)

Briggs Templeton was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Jaxson Chinea was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jerry Vasek (3-1) struck out eight in a five-inning three-hitter for Westmont (13-8-1).

St. Francis 8, Harvest Christian 0

Nolan Galla struck out 10 over six innings, allowing two hits and Zack Maduzia homered and drove in two for the Spartans.

Downers Grove South 11, Willowbrook 5

The host Mustangs scored eight in the third and went on the West Suburban Gold win. Owen Fudacz scored two runs and drove in two for Downers Grove South. Noah Martinez was 4 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.

York 16, Proviso West 6

Jack Bodach was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Charlie Martin 2 for 4 with two RBIs for York.

Softball

St. Charles North 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Presley Wright allowed five hits and one earned run and Allison Hubsky had two hits for the Tigers.

Glenbard South 14, Fenton 7

Paige Foster-Simbulan was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Maryssa Drnek and Lucy Mohorovic each had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Raiders.

Nazareth 5, Fenwick 2

Annabella Rychetsky had eight strikeouts, reaching 100 for the season, and Reagan Drye, Morgan Kwak and Rychetsky all had hits for Nazareth.

Willowbrook 6, Leyden 1

Marli Smrz went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Isabel Bates tossed a three-hitter with three strikeouts for Willowbrook.

Hinsdale South 20, Proviso East 0

Kayla Buckels-Meen had a homer, double and six RBIs and Alex Kuhlman had two hits, a double and four runs scored for the Hornets.

DeLaSalle 5, IC Catholic Prep 3

Lexi Hoffman was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Lucy Russ was 2 for 4 for the Knights.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard East d. Downers Grove South 25-20, 18-25, 25-15

Gloire Emena had 12 kills and six digs, Gabe Polyak had six digs and eight kills, Jake Hayes 22 digs and Max McDermott 15 assists for the Rams (9-6).

Glenbard South d. Glenbard North 24-26, 25-18, 25-22

Troy Oleksak had 11 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, Diesel Oleksak had eight kills, Emmett Foster-Simbulan six kills and 11 digs and Dom Kuceba 16 assists for the Raiders (6-6).