DuPage County announces 2025 scholarship program

DuPage County offers college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential. The Community Services Block Grant scholarship may be used for tuition, books, supplies and other school-related items. (Graphic provided by DuPage County)

DuPage County offers college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship may be used for tuition, books, supplies and other school-related items. The scholarship is funded and designed with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants are required to provide proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 30 days and information about members living in the household.

Household income must be below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Applicants must also include a 500-word original essay, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit and proof of enrollment in an accredited Illinois institution.

The scholarship awards will vary based on financial need. The minimum award will be $500 with special consideration given to students interested in high-demand fields.

Applications are available at the DuPage County Department of Community Services Office, 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, or at dupagecounty.gov/scholarship. Completed applications and support documents must be received by 4:30 p.m. on May 2.