Downers Grove Village Council offers thanks, praise to outgoing commissioners

Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett (left) presents a commemorative street sign to Commissioner Greg Hose at Tuesday's village council meeting. Hose is leaving the council after a 12-year tenure. (Courtesy Doug Kozlowski)

Two outgoing Downers Grove commissioners got their flowers from fellow village council members Tuesday night.

Commissioners Greg Hose and Danny Glover are stepping down from the council. Hose served as a commissioner for 12 years. Term limits prevented him from seeking reelection. Hose has indicated he’ll run for mayor in 2027.

Glover is stepping away after severing one, four-term term in order to spend more time with family and pursue business interests.

They’ll be replaced on the board by Rob Roe and Tammy Sarver who, along with Commissioner Chris Gilmartin, were victorious in the April 1 election. They will be sworn in at the May 6 council meeting.

Mayor Bob Barnett and the other four commissioners took turns crediting Hose and Glover for their contributions to the council and the community and thanked them for their sacrifices such as spending time away from family.

Commissioner Martin Tully recalled receiving a phone call from Glover four years ago when he was considering running for a council seat.

Tully said Glover sounded as though he wanted to be talked out of a foray into local politics, but Tully wouldn’t oblige.

“Your business owner perspective, I think, has always been very, very helpful,” Tully said.

“It takes a lot for anybody to decide to do this.”

Gilmartin, who was first elected in 2021 along with Glover, said he appreciated working with him.

“I’ve really come to value our time working together,” Gilmartin said.

He added that Glover emphasized discussion rather than debate and was a great listener.

“You really strive to actually help people,” said Gilmartin, who added that Glover’s heart “was with residents.”

“I’m gonna miss you up here,” he said.

Hose said Glover’s “common sense, business- oriented approach” always impressed him.

Commissioner Mike Davenport, thanked Glover for welcoming him to the council two years ago.

“I’m gonna miss you. I wish you well,” Davenport said.

Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt echoed her fellow council members’ accolades.

“Your big heart, your empathy and your absolute dedication to the community were apparent from the very beginning,” she told Glover.

Barnett called Glover a straight shooter who always exhibited a sense of candor.

He “worked hard to set an example of how to work together during disagreements,” Barnett said of Glover.

“Every comment was insightful and impactful,” although Glover’s typically said less from behind the dais than his colleagues, Barnett said.

Downers Grove Commissioner Danny Glover (right) receives a commemorative street sign from Mayor Bob Barnett at Tuesday's village council meeting. Glover decided not seek reelection after serving one term on the council (Courtesy Doug Kozlowski)

Glover, a lifelong Downers Grove resident, said he was grateful for the experience.

“In these past four years I’ve personally learned and grown so much,” he said.

He said he had developed leadership skills as a business owner but being part of collective group such as the council “was totally new to me.”

“I had no credentials or resume to do this job but you counted on me to deliver results that were logical, valuable and kept Downers Grove the amazing place we all love.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Glover said he didn’t anticipate Tuesday’s send off to be so emotional.

“I had pretty much came to terms with my decision, and was looking forward to this as a happy day. And it was, but I was absolutely blown away, at times holding back tears, as I listened to my fellow commissioners reflect and speak about their time working with me. It is the most fulfillment I have felt during my time serving on council,” Glover said.

Hose concludes 12 years

Tully, who was mayor during the first half of Hose’s tenure, said the veteran commissioner was fixture on the council.

“I can’t think of village council without you. I really can’t. You’ve come to epitomize it as a pillar of what this council has been over 12 years. Twelve years is a long time,” Tully said.

“Your commitment to this community in multiple roles is unparalleled.”

Gilmartin praised Hose for his commitment to the community.

“You have served this community with commitment and with passion, and I think a very sharp focus on what good governance should look like,” Gilmartin said.

Gilmartin also thanked Hose for his support during his first campaign for village council in 2021, when both he and Hose were on the ballot in a six-way race for three seats.

“You didn’t have to open doors or make introductions, but you did,” Gilmartin said.

Sadowski-Fugitt said Hose always put people first.

“He’s been a mentor for me, a friend and for the last six years a really great colleague,” she said.

“We will certainly miss all that Greg has brought over his three terms.”

Hose, thanked fellow council members, family and the community during his remarks.

“Thank you placing your trust in me in these past 12 years and allowing me the privilege to serve,” Hose said.

He recalled the phrase “All politics is local,” which was commonly used by former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill.

“What binds us together is that we’re all neighbors,” Hose said.

“I hope that I have helped to make our village a better place for all of you in these last 12 years,” he said.