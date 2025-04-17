Aim for the chains at Glen Ellyn Park District’s Disc Golf Ace Race

Test your disc golf skills and aim for the ultimate prize at the Disc Golf Ace Race from 9 to 11 a.m. May 10, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Test your disc golf skills and aim for the ultimate prize at the Disc Golf Ace Race from 9 to 11 a.m. May 10, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. in Glen Ellyn.

Participants are invited to play two rounds of disc golf on the nine-hole course. Instead of traditional scoring, the goal is simple: throw as many aces (holes-in-one) as possible.

The course will feature shortened holes with adult and youth tees to ensure everyone can participate. Families and groups will play together and single players will be grouped with others for a friendly experience.

Every ace earns a $25 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, which will arrive in the mail. Each ace also earns an entry into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own discs, but spares will be available for those who need them. Each participant will receive a swag bag filled with disc golf goodies.

Secure your spot today and sign up at gepark.org/register.