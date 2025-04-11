Glen Ellyn Park District offers Easter activities

Get ready to hop into spring with festive events from the Glen Ellyn Park District. Advance registration is required for all events at gepark.org/register. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Hopper Cottontail’s Hoppy Party - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center. Children aged 2 to 8 years, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join Hopper Cottontail and his friends for a morning of egg-shaped cookie decorating, an egg toss contest, crafts, a bounce house and photo opportunities. (Please note: an egg hunt is not included.) Admission is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.

Flashlight Egg Hunt - 8 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 6-8 and 9 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 9-11 April 17 at Churchill Park. Enjoy a new twist on the traditional egg hunt with special eggs redeemable for grand prize baskets. Check-in begins 15 minutes before each hunt and costs $12 for residents and $24 for nonresidents.

Sensory-friendly Egg Hunt - 8:30 to 9 a.m. April 18 at Maryknoll Park. This event is open to individuals with special needs of all ages. Participants will follow an accessible trail in search of colored eggs, non-food goodies and allergen-free prizes. The hunt will feature smaller crowds, low noise and a quiet zone. Attendance is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Eggstraordinary Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. April 18, at Maryknoll Park. Children aged five and younger, with an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail for photo opportunities, an egg hunt and other activities. Admission is $10 for residents and $14 for nonresidents.