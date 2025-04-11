Celebrate Earth Week with Glen Ellyn Park District

Glen Ellyn Park District will celebrate Earth Week with fun and educational events for all ages from April 21 to 27. Registration is required for all events at gepark.org/register. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Wildflower Watercolor - 1 to 3 p.m. April 21 at Lake Ellyn Park. Take a walk to admire and sketch spring wildflowers in a restored oak woodland, then return to the boathouse to create a watercolor painting. Lita Forsyth of The Little Bits Workshop will provide instruction and encouragement. All necessary supplies, including paints and brushes, will be provided. This event is $24 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. It is intended for ages 18 and up.

Library Storytime - 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 22 at Maryknoll Park: Bring your little ones aged five years and younger for a free storytime celebrating Earth Day.

Migration Morning - 8:30 to 10 a.m. April 24 at Manor Park: Join a guided bird walk and enjoy the excitement of spotting spring warblers with this free event.

Arbor Day Preschool Nature Outing - 10 to 11 a.m. April 25, at Ackerman Woods. Children aged two to five years can learn all about Arbor Day through stories, crafts and an exploratory hike. This event is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

Breakfast with the Birds - 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 26, at Churchill Park. Celebrate our feathered friends with donuts, hot cocoa or coffee and a birdwatching walk. This event is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents.

Forest Bathing Wellness Walk - 1 to 3 p.m. April 27 at Churchill Park: Reconnect with the Earth with a guided forest bathing walk led by a certified nature and forest therapy guide. A tea ceremony featuring foraged herbs will conclude the experience. This event is $20 for residents and $24 for nonresidents. It is intended for ages 18 and up.