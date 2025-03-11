Gary Avenue closure in Wheaton begins week of March 16

Gary Avenue In Wheaton will be closed between Prairie and Harrison avenues beginning the week of March 16 as crews begin the next phase of the Gary Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Crews will reconstruct the roadway, expand the culvert, add a turn lane, stoplight and marked crosswalk at Prairie Avenue and add a path for pedestrians.

This section of Gary Avenue is expected to be closed until midsummer, once the south half of the road construction is complete. The project is expected to be completed in late fall.

Local access will be provided to Rosie O’Reilly’s from Harrison Avenue. Access to the Wheaton Sports Center will be available from Gary Avenue north of the project site between Jewell Road and the creek. Signage will direct patrons to both establishments.

Residents living in the Wheaton Oaks subdivision will use the entrance from Jewell Road to access their properties, as access from Prairie Avenue will not be available during construction.