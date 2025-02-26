Springtime fun comes to Glen Ellyn Park District

Ben Miller of Glen Ellyn volunteers to help in the Clean Up of Ackerman Woods as part of a team effort with Cub Scout Troop 158 and the Glen Ellyn Park District for 2024 Earth Day. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Spring is in the air, and the Glen Ellyn Park District is ready to celebrate with a diverse collection of events this March and April. Registration is available at gepark.org/register.

Trivia Night - 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Test your knowledge and compete for prizes at this all-ages trivia event covering topics, from sports to movies, music and more. The event consists of six rounds with prizes awarded to winners. Registration is on a team basis with a maximum of six people per team at $30 for residents and $40 for non-residents.

2K Glow Run/Walk - 7 to 9 p.m. April 5 at the Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road. This 1.25-mile nighttime fun run/walk featuring light-up color stations will include a glow party with a DJ before and after the race. Registration includes entry to the race, a t-shirt, glow sticks and access to the pre/post-race activities at $30 for residents and $42 for non-residents.

Aquatics Job Fair - 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. The park district is holding a job fair for aquatics positions available for the upcoming summer. Applicants ranging from high schoolers aged 15 years and older to senior adults can learn about the park district’s open summer positions at Sunset Pool and interview with hiring managers. No registration is required for this free event.

Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt - 7:30 to 9 p.m. April 10 at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse. Relive the thrill of hunting for eggs as an adult at the Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt. Break out your basket and flashlight and search for hundreds of goodies hidden throughout the park. Light snacks and beverages will be provided before the hunt begins. Prize baskets will be given away after the hunt to a few lucky participants. This event is $20 for residents and $35 for non-residents. It is intended for adults aged 21 and older.

Hooper Cottontail and Friends Hoppy Party - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at the Ackerman SFC. Glen Ellyn’s own Easter bunny, Hopper Cottontail, and some of your favorite character friends are coming to Ackerman SFC for two hours of activities and games, including egg-shaped cookie decorating, an egg-toss and crafts. There will also be a bounce house, photo opportunities and pizza. This event is $25 per child for residents and $40 per child for non-residents. It is intended for children aged 2-8 years.

Versiti Blood Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at Ackerman SFC: Take part in the park district’s blood drive in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome.

Grandparents and Me Bingo - 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 15 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse. Prizes will be awarded for each round of bingo with one winner taking home the grand prize. Snacks and refreshments will be available. This event is for children aged 3-12 with an accompanying grandparent. Registration is required for children only for $10 per child for residents and $15 per child for non-residents.

Flashlight Egg Hunt - 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 6-8 and 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 9-11 at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road. Grab a flashlight and venture into the night to discover hidden treasures like eggs, candy, toys and prizes scattered throughout the park. Find a special egg and redeem it for a grand prize basket. Registration is required for children only at $12 per child for residents and $24 per child for non-residents.

DuPage River Sweep: Lake Ellyn Clean-up - 9 a.m. to noon April 19 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Join the park district at the annual DuPage River Sweep at Lake Ellyn to pick up debris in and along the waterways that flow into the river system. Bring rubber boots or hip-waders if possible, all other supplies will be provided. This event is free and open to all ages, but children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at theconservationfoundation.org.

Earth Week - April 21 to April 27. Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with seven days of environmental experiences in Glen Ellyn’s parks. The program lineup includes a Wildflower Watercolor class, Candyland Trail Game, Forest Bathing Wellness Walk, Breakfast with the Birds and more. Registration is required for all activities and fees may apply.