A busy autumn weekend in Downers Grove offers something for everyone

Liz Stroud of Downers Grove pours beers for people attending the 2023 Annual Downers Grove Oktoberfest. This year's event will be held Friday and Saturday. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

An annual Oktoberfest, an event featuring an esteemed scientist and a special day for four-legged family members are all on tap this weekend in Downers Grove.

Longtime Downers Grove resident Dieter Gruen, a Manhattan Project scientist and former Friends of the Downers Grove Public Library president, will be on hand for an in-depth conversation as part of the Downers Grove Public Library Foundation’s fundraising event.

Gruen will discuss his fascinating life that included escaping Nazi Germany by immigrating to the U.S. at 14 years old with his younger brother to go on to earning degrees in chemistry and physics from Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

After graduating college, Gruen was recruited to work as a member of the Manhattan Project team at the Oak Ridge, Tennessee site. From there, Gruen had a more than 60-year career at Argonne National Laboratory, retiring in 2012.

In 2021, Gruen, who holds more than 60 patents, was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Dr. Gruen is a renowned scientist and fierce advocate for climate action whose contributions over eight decades have transformed American technological development, from nuclear fission and fusion to solar and energy storage. We as a nation are forever in his debt,” said U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, who nominated Gruen for the award.

At 101 years old, Gruen still is working to improve solar technology with the goal of making it more efficient and less expensive.

The ticketed event will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 14, in the auditorium of The Avery Cooney School, 1400 Maple Ave., Downers Grove.

Downers Grove Public Library Foundation director Anne Wick will moderate.

Even with his very busy life that included raising three children, Gruen always was determined to give back to the community, which included serving as president of the Downers Grove Friends of the Library, Wick said.

“This event is our major fundraiser for the year,” Wick said.

Previous financial support from the foundation included additions to the library’s public art collection and contributions to its Anything Emporium, the library’s collection of unusual items such as Kindle eReaders, a portable CD player, virtual reality headsets and Cricut machines.

The foundation also has financially supported Satellite Stacks, a delivery service for seniors, and the ongoing funding for the library’s social work program. Under the program, students from Aurora University provide help for individuals seeking referrals for services such as domestic violence shelters, assistance with housing needs, literacy tutoring, finding food pantries, eligibility for Medicaid and more.

The library foundation isn’t the only Downers Grove organization holding a fundraiser this weekend.

The weekend also marks the Education Foundation of Downers Grove Grade School District 58′s 11th annual Oktoberfest, the foundation’s largest fundraiser.

The event will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Downers Grove Metra commuter lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue.

The traditional German festival will feature live music, a Kids Zone and authentic Oktoberfest food.

The Saturday Kids Zone event includes a reptile show, Chuck E. Cheese, magic show, face painting, dunk tank, trackless train, inflatables, caricatures, painting, photo booth, a doughnut eating contest and a high school brat eating contest.

Music headliners include G Love & Special Sauce at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Other festival performers include Reckless, Cadillac Groove, Anchors Away, Thrill Pill, Wurst Kase Scenario, Battle of the Bands and Tina Messmer King from Angel Song Entertainment.

The foundation has raised more than $2 million to support additional schoolwide student experiences and activities including funding for the annual literacy event, the young authors and writer’s fest and the district’s Green Apple Recognition program.

Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children on Friday. Admission is $10 for adults on Saturday and a suggested $5 donation to enter the Kids Zone. There are several VIP options for those 21 and older that include swag, private bar and front stage access.

Children, active military and veterans with military ID can attend for free Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Downers Grove Park District is hosting an event for four-legged friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., includes a jammed-packed schedule that surely will tire out any pup.

“The park district started hosting Dog Daze three years ago after noticing how many families were bringing their dogs to outdoor events like the Summer Concert Series,” said Dawn Hartman, the district’s director of marketing and community engagement.

“We saw that families were eager for opportunities to enjoy outdoor experiences with their beloved pets and we felt an event dedicated to our furry friends would be a fantastic addition to our fall special events lineup,” she said.

The event includes a noncompetitive agility course, splash zone, pet pampering station, free pup cups, a doggie fashion show, photo booth and a peanut butter licking contest.

“Dog Daze keeps growing every year with new vendors joining in and exciting activities being added like the pet pampering station and the 360-photo booth,”Hartman said.

Not to leave the two-legged humans behind, food venders, live music and adult beverages will be available.

Dogs always must remain on a leash unless in the splash zone or agility course area

The event provides donations to the West Suburban Humane Society.