New leadership takes the helm at Herrick Middle School in Downers Grove

Herrick Middle School assistant principals (from left) Beth McDonald and Kelly Novotny join principal Steve Perkins. McDonald and Perkins are in their first year as members of the school's leadership team while Novotny took on her position last year. ( Courtesy Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

New at the helm of Herrick Middle School, Steven Perkins had to wait until only a few days before the start of the 2024-25 school year to begin unpacking his new office due to ongoing construction at his school.

His newly transplanted mementos include a United States flag, a Chicago Bear’s flag and a Chicago Fire scarf to go along with a permanently affixed extra-large white board that outlines the master schedule for the entire school.

Next door, new assistant principal Elizabeth McDonald was busy unboxing sunflower items in hues of gold and yellow to decorate her new office.

This past summer, the Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education officially appointed each to their new positions.

The two join assistant principal Kelly Novotny, a long-time language arts instructor who was named assistant principal of Herrick last summer, to make up the administrative leadership for the school.

“We really want to take this year to listen and build relationships,” said Novotny, who decorated her office with framed old puzzles that students put together to pay homage to 80s classic movies.

“There is such excitement” for bringing back Herrick Pride during the new school year, which commenced on Aug. 16, Novotny said.

One goal of the new administration is to meet with the school’s various departments to learn about their priorities, Novotny said.

The approximately 60 staff members “are the catalysts for change,” she said.

Even though the three haven’t worked together for long, the new trio of leaders have already established a positive connection—something that they hope to grow, Perkins said.

“Our goal is to form connections and to be a positive force for good with the ultimate goal of student success,” he said.

Kids “don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care,” he added.

“You can be an expert at something, but if you aren’t getting to know the kids and families first,” it doesn’t lead to success, said Perkins, who previously served as an associate principal at South Middle School in Arlington Heights School District 25.

Perkins earned his doctorate in educational leadership from National Louis University in addition to a master’s degree in teacher leadership and bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University.

He also is an adjunct instructor at Northwestern University’s School of Education and Social Policy.

McDonald most recently served as the assistant principal at an elementary school in Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205. She also taught science and social studies at Bryan Middle School for 17 years.

“I am going back to middle school,” she joked. “I am excited about it.”

“Middle school sometimes gets a bad rap. However, it also is a time when kids are trying to figure out who they are,” McDonald said.

McDonald earned her master’s degree in education, educational administration from Concordia University and her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“They need adults who are going to walk with them,” McDonald said.

“This is our year to really listen and hear what the kids need and how we can serve them better,” said Novotny, whose position was created due to the increased enrollment at Herrick.

Novotny earned her master’s degree in the principal preparation program from Concordia University in River Forest, her master’s degree in education/educational psychology and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Northern Illinois University.

“Our shared experiences make for a great team,” Perkins said.