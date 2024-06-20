Make Music Wheaton set for Friday throughout downtown

The Wheaton Fine & Cultural Arts Commission will hold Make Music Wheaton from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 21 throughout downtown Wheaton. The event is free and open to the public.

Make Music Day is a celebration of music around the world. The global event takes place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries on June 21, the longest day of the year. The event aims to generate a continuous soundstage of music for all to enjoy in various indoor and outdoor spaces.

Wheaton is joining the celebration, and the Fine & Cultural Arts Commission encourages musicians of all skill levels to participate. There is no audition process and the event is open to performers of all ages and genres.

Restaurants, businesses and community organizations can also participate by offering their locale as a venue. The only requirement is that the performance space is open to the public at no cost.

To participate as a musician or venue, register online at makemusicday.org/wheaton.