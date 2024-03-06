New Constitution Park playground in Downers Grove ‘fully inclusive’ thanks to grant funding

The Downers Grove Park District received three separate grants to fund park and playground improvements at Constitution Park, 935 Maple Ave. ( Downers Grove Park District)

Downers Grove Park District staff knew it was time to replace the playground at Constitution Park and thanks to a matching grant from the state, the district was able to dream a little bigger in its playground plans.

When completed later this spring, the new playground at Constitution Park will be bigger than before and feature the village’s first playground that is fully accessible for those in a wheelchair.

“It will be fully inclusive,” said Paul Fyle, director of planning and construction for the Downers Grove Park District.

Work to remove the old playground equipment and begin installing the new equipment is set to begin in March and the goal is for completion by May as the park and playground are used for the park district’s summer camp programming, Fyle said.

The park district had budgeted to replace the aging playground with the original idea of a similar-sized playground. Looking to create something a bit bigger and better, the park district applied for local funding.

The goal: Build a bigger playground on the 5.2-acre site and have a playground that is fully accessible for someone in a wheelchair with ramps and play features. This includes having protective surfacing that allows water to pass through to the ground. Fyle said a turf-like surface was selected for the site.

The park district received a $425,000 matching grant from the state’s Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant. In addition, it received a $177,000 grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Development and a grant from Game Time as part of the Illinois Park & Recreation Association’s Statewide Healthy Play & Recreation Initiative.

“The grants allow us to do a bigger playground,” Fyle said.

Fyle said there will be an additional park shelter, providing shade and a table for summer campers to enjoy snacks, lunch and breaks.

Constitution Park serves as a neighborhood park and a location for the park district’s summer camps. Throughout the school year, it’s used by preschool students at the Lincoln Center said Anna Fontanetta, recreation supervisor of Early Childhood and Cultural Arts.

“The renovated Constitution Park will be more than just a playground,” Fontanetta said. “It’s a step toward inclusion and accessibility. With its new design, kids of all abilities will explore, laugh and play together, making sure every child gets to enjoy the fun without barriers.”

Work on the concepts and plans for the playground updates started in 2022. Throughout the planning process, the park district met with neighbors to share designs and plans for the park, Fyle said.