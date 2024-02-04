Substance use, mental health town hall set for Feb. 10 at Benedictine University

Join U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle, (Goodwin Building, Room 321) for a substance abuse use and mental health town hall.

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Those who are interested in attending can register here. RSVPs are not required but are strongly encouraged due to limited seating. All attendees will be required to check in upon arrival.