Theologian to discuss threat of Christian nationalism during Elmhurst University lecture

The Rev. John C. Dorhauer will lecture on “Christian Nationalism: A Threat to Both Democracy and Christianity” on April 11 as part of the Religious Literacy Project at Elmhurst University.

Dorhauer is an author, theologian and the ninth general minister and president of the United Church of Christ. During his talk, he will explore the challenge of faithfulness in the face of Christian nationalism, and the need for religious leaders and people of faith to openly discuss and confront it, a news release stated.

“When we’re talking about the preservation of democracy, the upholding of human rights, we can’t be silent,” Dorhauer said during a webinar on the November 2022 midterm elections hosted by the ecumenical Christian organization Faithful America. “I would strongly encourage clergy, especially, not to use the pulpit to promote a political ideology, but to talk openly about Christian nationalism.”

Dorhauer is the author of “Beyond Resistance: The Institutional Church Meets the Postmodern World” (2015). He is the former conference minister of the Southwest Conference of the UCC and former associate conference minister in the Missouri Mid-South Conference. He also has served local churches in rural Missouri.

Dorhauer’s lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst (elmhurst.edu/campusmap). Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged at elmhurst.edu/cultural.