By land or by water, Wilmington’s ESDA is willing to lend a helping hand

The Wilmington ESDA's creature craft sets sail on the Kankakee River in Wilmington. (Photo provided by Wilmington ESDA)

For almost a half-century, a local group consisting mostly of volunteers has been working with area first response agencies to lend a helping hand as needs arise.

The Wilmington Emergency Services and Disaster Agency has been in existence since the 1970s, created through an act of the Illinois General Assembly. The organization primarily works with the city of Wilmington and Wilmington Fire Protection District, although crew members pitch in and help out in other communities, including Morris and Coal City.

“We find ourselves in all different places,” said Dennis Housman, director of the Wilmington ESDA. “Whenever an agency needs help, we’re there to lend a hand.”

Housman leads the Wilmington ESDA, which currently has 15 members. Rich Princko is the agency’s assistant director, and the more than a dozen other members pitch in on a part-time, volunteer basis.

Some of the Wilmington ESDA’s efforts are readily visible to average residents. The organization will assist on waterways such as the Kankakee River through its water response team. Crew members have ready access to boats and related equipment.

Over the years, the Wilmington ESDA also has forged a close working relationship with area police and fire agencies.

When there is a fire, for instance, Wilmington ESDA members have been known to pass out water. When police are responding to crashes, the volunteer group has been known to assist with traffic control.

Another visible reminder that the Wilmington ESDA is out and about in times of emergency comes when severe weather affects the region.

“We have our chainsaws, and we’ll use them when there’s storm damage,” Housman said. “If there are downed trees, we’ll cut them up and get them out of the road.”

On the theme of inclement summertime conditions, Housman added, “We do weather spotting, too. We have teams that go out and monitor what’s going on outside.”

Summer tends to be a busy time for the group – and not only because of severe weather. Reflecting the Midwest and its weather, it is the time of year that is most active in the region.

“During the summer months, with all of the festivals and parades and everything, we put a lot of hours in,” Housman said.

Some of the group’s work is behind the scenes and not necessarily visible to the public. For instance, the Wilmington ESDA plays a part in creating disaster plans with other agencies. Crew members also have pitched in with event planning at the local power plants, including the Dresden facility in Morris.

Perhaps one of the benefits of an organization such as the Wilmington ESDA is the collaboration the agency has helped foster among different local and county organizations. The spirit of cooperation through mutual aid has grown over time.

Nowadays, the police have tight budgets, and the fire departments have tight budgets. They might have low manpower, and we’ve got a bunch of people who want to volunteer and help, so this is the perfect way to do it.” — Dennis Housman, Wilmington ESDA director

At a time when dollars and cents are being watched ever closer within every unit of government, organizations such as the Wilmington ESDA also can serve as a connective tissue at times.

“Nowadays, the police have tight budgets, and the fire departments have tight budgets,” Housman said. “They might have low manpower, and we’ve got a bunch of people who want to volunteer and help, so this is the perfect way to do it.”

Although there have been notable changes over time, Housman said the general purpose behind the Wilmington ESDA has remained much the same since its inception in the 1970s.

“From the very beginning, it has evolved,” he said. “We’ve always done what we’ve done, but now we’ve got more equipment to do it.”

The existing crew is noted for enthusiasm and dedication, but Housman added, “We’re always looking for more volunteers.”