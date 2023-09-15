September 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Athlete of the Week: Morris’ Kalen Carver

By Rob Oesterle
Kalen Carver

Kalen Carver (Rob Oesterle)

MORRIS — Morris boys soccer player Kalen Carver was selected as The Morris Herald-News’ Athlete of the Week. Carver had a hat trick (3 goals) in wins over Joliet Catholic Academy and LaSalle-Peru. Going back to the week before, it gave him a hat trick in three consecutive games.

MHN: When did you start playing soccer?

Carver: I started as soon as I could, probably when I was 4 or 5. I played in the Morris Soccer Association.

MHN: What do you like most about soccer?

Carver: I enjoy the time with my teammates and scoring goals.

MHN: If you didn’t play soccer, what other sport would you play?

Carver: I would have to say football.

MHN: What are your goals for yourself and your team this season?

Carver: I want to beat the school record for goals in a season. That’s 33, and I am about halfway there. For our team, our main goal is to win the conference championship.

MHN: Outside of soccer, what do you like to do for fun?

Carver: I like to spend time with my friends and I also enjoy taking walks and being in nature.

MHN: What is your favorite meal?

Carver: Spaghetti. Actually, pretty much any pasta dish.

MHN: What’s on your pre-game playlist?

Carver: I listen to a lot of hip-hop. Drake is probably my favorite.

Grundy CountyPremiumBoys SoccerMorris Preps
Rob Oesterle

Rob Oesterle

Rob has been a sports writer for the Morris Herald-News and Joliet Herald-News for more than 20 years. He is currently also writing news for the Morris Herald-News.