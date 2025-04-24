Make a Difference in Healthcare: Start Your Nursing Journey at Lewis University

Each year, National Nurses Week (May 6–12) honors the compassion, dedication, and resilience of nurses everywhere. As we recognize these essential caregivers, it’s also the perfect time to explore how you can become part of this vital profession.

At Lewis University, we believe nursing is more than a career—it’s a calling. That’s why our Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program is designed to help individuals with a non-nursing bachelor’s degree transition into the field with confidence, skill, and purpose.

Our innovative ABSN program offers an accelerated path to a rewarding career in nursing. It combines rigorous coursework with hands-on clinical practice. Through our immersive curriculum, students gain the expertise required to excel in various healthcare settings, from hospitals to community health centers. You can complete your degree in six semesters, or go part-time in seven to eightsemesters.

Registered Nurses entering our Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program may choose among a variety of specialty tracks, including Healthcare Systems Leadership, Nursing Education, School Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner, Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Lewis University also offers Post Graduate certificate programs in some tracks for the professional nurse who already has a master’s degree in nursing. Graduates in each of the advanced practice specialty areas will be eligible to sit for the certification examination within that area.

Lewis University’s strong partnerships with leading healthcare institutions ensure our students receive high-quality clinical placements, providing them with invaluable on-the-job experience and networking opportunities. Our graduates are well-prepared to navigate modern healthcare’s complexities and make a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

Whether you are entering nursing for the first time or returning to finish your degree or pursue an advanced degree, Lewis University provides the flexibility, support, and academic excellence you need to succeed.

