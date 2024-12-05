New Year, New Goals: How a Graduate Degree from Lewis University Can Transform Your Future

As the new year approaches, consider making a resolution that will set you on a path to lasting success. At Lewis University, we believe in education that empowers you to make a difference—not just in your career but in the world around you. Located just 35 miles southwest of Chicago, Lewis University has prepared students for meaningful careers since 1932.

Our graduate programs are tailored for working professionals, providing flexibility and quality education to equip you with the skills needed to excel in today’s competitive job market. Whether you want to advance in your field, change careers, or gain specialized skills to enhance your marketability, a graduate degree from Lewis University can open doors and set you apart.

“The Lewis Experience” emphasizes holistic development and success for students. It offers engagement with a vibrant campus community through organizations, sports, and wellness resources. Students explore diverse perspectives, linking their major to other disciplines while applying their learning through internships, research, and community projects, bridging theory with practice.

Our dedicated faculty supports students by connecting classroom learning with real-world experiences in law enforcement, nursing, aviation, business, sciences, teaching, and the arts. We embrace students of all faiths and cultures, promoting diversity and understanding. Our programs focus on practical expertise and essential leadership skills, equipping you to build inclusive communities and thrive in a global workplace.

Enrollment at Lewis University is open until mid-January, offering the perfect opportunity to pursue a graduate degree that can empower you to impact your field. Join a supportive community of thinkers and doers, equip yourself with the tools and connections to advance your career, and create meaningful change.

Classes begin on January 21, 2025.

Start the new year with a commitment to your future. Apply to Lewis University and discover how our programs can help you achieve your goals and make a positive impact.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

