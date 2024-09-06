Flexible Learning for Busy Adults at Lewis University

Are you looking to further your education while you balance work and family commitments? Look no further than Lewis University’s Adult degree completion programs.

With flexible 8-week accelerated course options, and online and evening blended formats, our programs are designed with the busy adult in mind. We understand the importance of juggling multiple responsibilities and want to ensure that everyone’s pursuit of a degree is achievable.

But it’s not just about convenience. At Lewis University, investing in yourself and your future is crucial. That’s why we offer discounted tuition rates for our adult undergraduates, making it more affordable for you to reach your educational goals.

Our adult undergraduate degree programs also offer a unique learning environment. You will have the opportunity to learn from other adults who, just like you, are looking to advance their career and personal growth through education. You will gain new knowledge and expand your professional network with such diverse individuals.

Additionally, our professional advisors are here to support you every step of the way. They understand the challenges of returning to school as adults, and are dedicated to helping you succeed in your academic journey.

At Lewis University, we want to see our students thrive during their time with us and after graduation. That’s why we offer career services to both current students and alums. Our career advisors can help you with resume building, job search strategies, and interview skills. We want to ensure that your Lewis University degree opens doors for you academically and professionally.

Our Adult undergraduate degree programs at Lewis University offer a nurturing and adaptable learning environment. With discounted tuition rates, access to professional advisors, and career services, we are committed to your success.

Don’t let your busy schedule hinder your potential – join us at Lewis University and invest in yourself today.

