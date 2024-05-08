Honoring Heroes: Memorial Day and VA Burial Benefits

When the final Monday of May arrives, it will bring with it a solemn occasion: Memorial Day.

Originally called Decoration Day, it began after the Civil War when people began adorning the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, wreaths, and flags.

It was not until after World War I that it was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress and placed on the last Monday in May.

Nearly three decades later, in December of 2000, the U.S. Congress passed and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” which encourages every citizen to pause each Memorial Day at 3:00 p.m. local time for a minute of silence.

For veterans themselves, Memorial Day holds a special significance, as it provides a chance to connect with fellow veterans and remember those who did not make it home.

For community members, Memorial Day offers the opportunity to honor and remember servicemen and women who answered America’s call of duty.

The Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes the importance of honoring veterans, not just on Memorial Day, but throughout their lives. That’s why the VA offers a range of burial benefits to eligible veterans and their families, including allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs.

For more information on VA burial benefits and how to apply, veterans and their families can visit the VA website at https://www.va.gov/burials-memorials/veterans-burial-allowance/ .

Additionally, veterans can seek assistance from the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, operated by and for veterans, to help them access the benefits they earned for serving the nation.

For more information, visit https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/ , or send an email to VAC@grundycountyil.gov .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

