Veterans Education Benefits

Fortunately, there are several financial aid options available to veterans that can help lower college-related or job training costs:

1. Post-9/11 GI Bill. The Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33) helps you pay for school or job training. To be eligible, you must meet one of these requirements:

You served at least 90 days on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service) on or after Sept. 11, 2001.



You received a Purple Heart on or after Sept. 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged.



You served for at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break in service) on or after Sept. 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged with a service-connected disability.



You’re a dependent child using benefits transferred by a qualifying veteran or service member.



2. Illinois Veteran Education Benefits. Education programs are available which you and your family may use for a wide variety of approved education and training programs, including apprenticeship and on-the-job training, college degree and certificate programs, flight training, and correspondence courses. The programs include:

Deceased, Disabled, and MIA/POW Veterans’ Dependents Educational Opportunity Grant (Age: 10-18)



Deceased, Disabled, and MIA/POW Veterans’ Dependents Scholarship



Illinois Veterans’ Grant: This pays tuition and mandatory fees at all Illinois state-supported colleges, universities, and community colleges for Illinois veterans.



Illinois National Guard Grant: Visit www.isac.org for information.



for information. University of Illinois Children of Veterans Scholarship



3. If you have a service-connected disability that prevents or limits your ability to work, Veteran Readiness and Employment can help. The program (aka Chapter 31 or VR&E) helps you explore employment options and can address education or training needs. Family members may qualify as well.

Wondering if you qualify? Contact the Grundy County VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or call (815) 941-3152.

