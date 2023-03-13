Pioneering Change: How Women are Making Computer Science History at Lewis University

At Lewis, we celebrate Women’s History Month by highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of our female students and faculty in computer science. From developing innovative websites and applications to exploring artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, they have significantly impacted our campus and beyond.

March is the perfect time to celebrate these fantastic women at Lewis University pushing boundaries in computing. We can’t talk about computing without mentioning Dr. Dana Dominiak – who has made a name for herself as a professor and faculty advisor for the e-Sports team at Lewis. Her commitment to innovation doesn’t stop there either: she runs her own video game company.

Dr. Gina Martinez is another integral part of our computing family here at Lewis. As Program Director for the engineering program, she has played an instrumental role in obtaining our Computer Engineering Program accreditation. She was recently awarded a $200K NSF grant so she can continue pushing boundaries in computer engineering.

Then there’s Chairperson Dr. Cindy Howard - who joined the Lewis University family in 2009 and has led the department admirably over the past four years. One of her most proud accomplishments is Girls Create with Technology – an outreach program intended to get middle & high school girls interested in exploring computer science through fun activities & projects.

There are numerous opportunities for women in computing, but many do not pursue this field due to a misconception that they think it’s a solitary field. By celebrating our faculty’s accomplishments, we hope to continue encouraging more women to explore computer science and embrace these opportunities.

Our students have benefitted from a strong and supportive mentor network in the department, and we are proud to be making history in computer science at Lewis. We invite you to join us this Women’s History Month as we celebrate our female students and faculty for their pioneering work in computer science.

Please visit our website for more information about our Computer Science program and upcoming events.

