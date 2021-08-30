Letter to Editor: A real act of patriotism

To the Editor:

This letter is for those people who want to use the Constitution and amendments to defend their views. The problem is they must not have read it or are reading wacko conspiracy websites that are misusing it.

The point many readers are missing is when you elect someone, they swear an oath to the real Constitution, not to you. Those senators who voted against the results of the election did not follow their constituents or the Constitution. They voted for a dictatorship.

Those senators and representatives who promoted the Jan. 6 insurrection or have tried to down play or hinder the investigation aren’t doing their constitutional duties, either. They are being complicit in the criminal aspects of the insurrection. As the investigation continues, we shall hear many reasons to hide their involvements and flip-flops.

As for U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, he has sworn the oath in the military, county and Congress. I am very sure he can recite every word from memory and what those words mean. It means the Constitution wins over an attempt for a dictatorship or conspiracies about the election.

As for those against the mandates for masks, maybe vaccines, and lockdowns, read the preamble as the reason for the Constitution. It plainly says “promote the general welfare.” It means the government is supposed to keep us healthy.

Chuck Johnson

Morris