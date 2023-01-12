Community Pulse: Make your Chamber membership a priority in 2023

The Chamber is starting off 2023 with a bang and we hope you are too! Our retention rate for 2023 is already at 55% and we’re only a few days in. This is not only a good sign for the Chamber, but also for the health of our local business economy.

As you plan for and start executing action for 2023, consider prioritizing your business’ involvement in the Chamber. As a member with us, we are working for you always. Even if you haven’t attended an event in months, or taken advantage of your benefits such as eblasts and referrals. Promotions for your business or organization are always occurring through our website, Community Guide, visitors bureaus and more. In addition, the Chamber’s advocacy work and voice for the business community locally and statewide are always hard at work.

But members whose employees are invested with us through time and involvement feel an even better return on their investment. People like to do business with people they know. The more the business community sees your team and your brand, the more likely they are to utilize your business or organization when they are in need of your service or product.

When a member first joins us, we share a New Member Chamber Checklist. It lists bullet points of Chamber offerings to do in the first 30, 60, 90 and 120 days of your membership. This helps new members to properly get to know the Chamber and its benefits.

This can also be a great tool for our longtime members to help them prioritize their Chamber involvement in 2023. Just because the points are listed under a new member timeline, doesn’t mean it can’t be utilized by a member of any timeline. Under 30 days, it states to check out Facebook and Instagram to make sure you’re following the Chamber pages. This can be done at any time! It also states logging in to your Chamber profile on our website and adding your employees as representatives. This is important so your staff is aware of Chamber happenings and benefits as well – another task on the list that can be done at any time.

To see the list, visit grundychamber.com and select the membership tab. Or send us a note at info@grundychamber.com to ask us for a copy. You can even stop in for one and get to know our staff better – another item on the task list!

The Chamber wants to help you and your business have an amazing 2023 so let’s be in touch!

Upcoming Chamber Events:

Jan. 5: Registration for the Chamber & GEDC Annual Dinner on March 8 is open. Visit grundychamber.com, email amanda@grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113 to get registered or for sponsorship information.

Jan. 24: 11 a.m. ribbon cutting at Evergreen Nutrition, 206 Liberty St., Morris. All are welcome!

Jan. 31: 8-9 a.m. Coffee & Company at Joliet Junior College – Morris Education Center, 725 School St., Morris. Stop by for coffee and meet the new JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo.