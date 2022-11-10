Community Pulse: ‘Helping to make a difference in the community’

Is your company looking for a great money-saving marketing opportunity that also helps make a difference in the community? Well, look no further!

United Way of Grundy County is once again teaming up with the Morris Herald-News / Shaw Local News Network to offer LIVE UNITED ads to local companies, businesses and organizations at a discounted rate.

The LIVE UNITED ad campaign is an opportunity for local companies, businesses and organizations to be in the spotlight, all the while partnering with our local United Way to help strengthen our presence in Grundy County.

The one-day print LIVE UNITED ads are full color, size 9.25 x 5.5 and will appear in the Morris Herald-News. The special rate per ad is just $100! Ads will be scheduled to run sometime in January and February 2023.

The United Way of Grundy County is grateful for the continued partnership we have with Morris Herald-News to bring us such a great opportunity. Not only is the ad space deeply discounted, but it also is a great opportunity for local companies and businesses to partner with our local United Way to help make a difference in the community.

The ads will include your logo and ours. The ads can also include a photograph of you, your employees, or even your customers. Additionally, we will add the tagline “Supporting the Community,” to let the community know that your company gives back.

Looking to participate in more than one ad? No problem, multiple ads can include different photos and will run on different days, increasing your company’s exposure and helping to make an even greater impact in the community.

We are excited about this year’s LIVE UNITED ad campaign and being able to partner with some great area companies, businesses, and organizations in this unique way. Let’s team up to shine the light on you as a valued community partner and on the United Way of Grundy County; together we help to make Grundy County a great place to live and work!

The deadline is Dec. 5, to secure a spot in this year’s LIVE UNITED ad campaign. If your company, business or organization is interested in reserving a spot or for more information, you may contact us at 815-942-4430 or Info@UWGrundy.org .

Since 1946, the United Way of Grundy County has been making a difference in the lives of thousands of Grundy County residents annually. United Way of Grundy County helps more than one agency, more than one program and more than one person. United Way of Grundy County funds local nonprofit agencies that provide vital programs and services in Grundy County. Giving to our United Way positively impacts our community.