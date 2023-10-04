Coal City Theatre Department hosts mattress fundraiser

The Coal City Theatre Department is hosting a mattress sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Coal City High School gymnasium, 655 W. Division St.

There will be 30 mattress styles on display in all sizes and styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bad frames and mattress protectors will also be available. Brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties and are made to order. Delivery is available, and the Coal City Theatre Department benefits from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions, first introduced the mattress fundraiser in Cleveland in 2005, and now has over 100 locations and works with 3,000 schools nationwide.

For more information, visit bit.ly/beds4coalcity.