Morris City Council approves objection to special use for solar farm outside of city limits

The Morris City Council approved an objection to USS Middle Solar LLC and USS Saratoga Solar LLC’s attempt to obtain a special use permit from the Grundy County Board that would allow a solar farm.

Mayor Chris Brown said this farm would be north of town on Lisbon Road, and the second one would be north on Route 47 near County Line Road.

“We’re just trying to make sure we support the county and they support our efforts jointly to oppose this,” Brown said.

Brown said the city is opposed to these solar farms because the land they’re on is good real estate that would be better used for further development, and Morris is within its right to file an objection because these farms would operate within one-and-a-half miles of the city.