Morris police involved in fatal shooting Friday morning

A person was fatally shot by Morris police Friday as officers responded to reports of what was described as an armed distraught person in an apartment parking lot.

Morris police officers arrived to an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Anne Lane because of reports of a distraught, armed person in the parking lot Friday morning, the police said.

The person was described as suicidal and was fatally shot by police at the scene and died around 10:54 a.m., according to police.

The Morris Police Department issued a statement via its Facebook page saying only the person was shot and killed, and the case is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

There is no threat to the public, and there were no injuries to any officers or bystanders, police said.

The Morris Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Morris Fire Department and Grundy County Emergency Management Agency were on the scene at the time of the incident.