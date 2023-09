The City of Morris is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 in the Community Room at the Morris Municipal Services building, 700 N. Division St.

Those interested in making an appointment can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

The City of Morris has collected more than 25 gallons of blood since Jan. 2022.