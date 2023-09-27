September 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris Theatre Guild to perform “Misery”

By Shaw Local News Network
The logo for the play "Misery." (Photo contributed by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is performing the play “Misery” starting Oct. 13 through Oct. 21.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and continue on Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, with a 2:30 showing taking place on Sunday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

Starring castmembers include Kathy Hepner as Annie, Jim Welch as Paul and William Gillespie as Buster.

Tickets are available now at www.morristheatreguild.org or by calling the box office at 815-942-1966. The Morris Theatre Guild also offers $50 tickets that cover all four shows during its yearly season.

Morris
