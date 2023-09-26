City of Morris giving away leaf bags on Saturday, Oct. 7

The City of Morris will distribute leaf bags to residents from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

There is a 10-bag-per-household limit, and leaf bags are for Morris residents only.

Mayor Chris Brown said he is thankful to the city’s Public Works department for making themselves available to provide this service to the residents.

“After all the hard work they put into setting up and cleaning up after Corn Festival, I am truly appreciative of our always dependable public works team for making this event happen every year,” Brown said.

This event will take place at 319 River Road, the Morris Public Works building, if it rains.