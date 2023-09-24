Roger and Evelyn Danielson celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary

Roger and Evelyn (Hill) Danielson recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married on October 2, 1948 at the Gardner Lutheran Church in Gardner, Illinois.

The couple had lived on their family farm for 73 years. Their farm was a Centennial Farm and had been in the Danielson family for 129 years. The couple now enjoy their life at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa, Illinois making many new friends.

The couple’s parents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Armour Danielson and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hill.

Roger and Evelyn have four children: Patricia Kaufmann of Ottawa, Rob (Gloria) of Bloomington, Dan (Terri) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jill (Dave) Steep of St. Charles, MO. They are also the proud and loving Grandparents of 12 Grandchildren and 24 Great-Grandchildren.

Their children hosted a party to celebrate this special anniversary for their parents including all their Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren in attendance.