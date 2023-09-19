September 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Morris-native Scott Dale named to spring 2023 dean’s list at The Citadel

By Shaw Local News Network
A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple.

A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple. (Shaw Local News Network)

Morris native Scott Dale is among more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2023 semester, having earned a place on the dean’s list.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to students registered for 12 or more credit hours with a GPA of 2.3 or higher, with no incomplete grades and no grades below a C for work in a semester.

These cadets receive a medal to be worn on their uniform.

The Citadel provides a military college education in Charleston, S.C. for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois