St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW in Coal City attended 10th annual Firm Handshake event

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW in Coal City attended the 10th annual Operation Firm Handshake veterans and families event on Saturday, Sept. 9 held at the Coal City Area Club.

Event founder and organizer Max Valdez said about 1,200 people attended and enjoyed entertainment by DJs, a fly-over, a military vehicle and car show, a pig roast, hot dogs, hamburgers and a corn boil.

Santa also stopped by with presents for all the kids.

This event is held at no cost to the veterans and familys and has been supported by the St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW and many local merchants, along with private donations.

St. Juvin’s members Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips, Jim Richards, Keith Roseland, Irv DeWald, Ron Berta, Al Diaz, Jim Muntefering and Randy Brown were all in attendance.