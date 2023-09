Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Runners take off from the starting line during the Megan's Mission 5K on Saturday. (Michael Urbanec)

A crowd of people filled Broadway St. in Coal City on Saturday night to celebrate the incoming fall with the Coal City Fall Festival.

Kids participated in activities like rock climbing and inflatable obstacle courses, which included a giant game of Hungry, Hungry Hippos while there were plenty of vendors and food sales for everyone.

The Megan’s Mission 5K also took off starting at 6 p.m., drawing runners of all ages to fill the street heading south.