Orthopedic surgeon Paul Perona begins at Morris Hospital from St. Margaret’s

Dr. Paul Perona, a board certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in adult joint reconstructive surgery, now is seeing patients at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine office at 1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 2, Ottawa.

He is performing surgeries in the newly-renovated operating rooms at Morris Hospital.

Perona previously was on the medical staff at St. Margaret’s-Spring Valley and looks forward to continuing to treat his patients from the Illinois Valley area.

“I chose Morris Hospital because of the proximity of its Ottawa orthopedics office and because of Morris Hospital’s excellent reputation for both patient service and quality of care,” Perona said in a news release. “I am committed to treating as many of my patients from St. Margaret’s as possible.”

With more than 25 years experience, Perona specializes in hip, knee and shoulder replacements. A graduate of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, he completed his residency at Loyola University Medical Center and fellowship training in adult joint reconstruction at the University of California-San Diego.

Before transferring to a pre-medical program as an undergraduate at the University of Notre Dame, Perona studied engineering. He found orthopedics was a good fit for him because like engineering, it requires mechanical ingenuity and problem-solving.

Perona believes the best way to treat patients is by understanding their needs.

“Being able to sit down one-on-one with patients can make a difference in the care they receive,” he says.

He also emphasizes that patient care is a team effort, ranging from the physician assistants and nurses to the rehabilitation staff, and that each member of the team plays an important role in the patient’s successful recovery.

“The field of orthopedics, especially joint replacement, is always changing and evolving to better serve patients. From the advancement of materials we use, to the improvement of techniques, orthopedics is constantly growing and getting better,” Perona said.

With the addition of Perona, the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice now has seven physicians: Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Mir Ali, Foot, Ankle Surgeon Dr. Kyle Pearson and Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Raymond Meyer, Dr. Keith Rezin, Dr. Stephen Treacy and Dr. Robert Williams. Additionally, Orthopedic Surgeon Ahmed Eldib is joining the practice in September.

The phone number for the Ottawa office is 815-433-0850. In addition to the Ottawa location, the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice has locations in Diamond-Coal City, Morris and Joliet.