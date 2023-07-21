Verbena celebrates official grand opening with ribbon cutting

Verbena and Applejax Creations Micro-Bistro celebrated their new location and partnership with a grand opening ribbon cutting July 13.

Verbena, a gourmet grocery, gifts and tasting room, has been open in downtown Morris for four years. It moved into its new location, still in downtown Morris, at 412 Liberty St., in May. With its new location Verbena owners Kristal and Kevin Hutchings and Valerie and Grundy County States Attorney Russell Baker were able to expand their offerings by partnering with Applejax Creations owner Kyle Borchers to include a micro-bistro offering fresh homemade lunches and baked goods.

“Verbena’s move and collaboration with Applejax Creations is a unique partnership between local entrepreneurs that not only adds to downtown Morris, but to the overall experience in our community,” said Christina Van Yperen, Grundy Chamber President & CEO.

A celebration ribbon cutting was held with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the City of Morris July 13.

Verbena is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with Applejax Creations serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. those days.

Verbena specializes in organic, extra virgin olive oils, barrel-aged balsamic vinegar, gelato, gourmet pantry and snacks, tea, coffee and foodie gifts. It also has premade and customizable gift baskets, and customized party favor samplers for all occasions. Private and public tasting parties are available where they will cook an array of food using gourmet olive oils, balsamics and more that you can sample.

“Easy, creative recipes for everyday cooking will be provided. Learn how to elevate any dish and create attractive presentations for your meals,” Kristal Hutchings said.

Applejax Creations Micro-Bistro offers a rotating daily menu, and varying baked goods. In addition to a homemade meal, Applejax Creations also provides catering and pre-ordered baked goods for events.

“I wanted to capture the spirit of downtown Morris by creating a select menu full of unique flavors and made from scratch items,” said Kyle Borchers. “I pride myself on exceptional ingredients that make each experience at my café both satisfying and memorable.”

For more information on Verbena visit verbenashoppe.com or call 815-710-5047. For more information on Applejax Creations call 815-416-8279. Both businesses can also be found on Facebook.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber or to have your business celebrated with a ribbon cutting call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.