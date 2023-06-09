Sen. Rezin helps kick of Grundy County Summer Internship Program

State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris) helped kick off the 10th Annual Grundy County Summer Internship Program Wednesday at the Wesley Center in Morris.

The Grundy County Summer Internship Program was formed in 2013 after Sen. Rezin and the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) worked together to develop a program in response to a mutual desire by local leaders in education and the employment sector to identify and retain local talent within Grundy County.

“Over the last decade, this program has grown exponentially and shown itself to be a true success that provides local high school students with an opportunity to gain meaningful professional work experience,” Rezin said. “When we first started this program, it included only three participating companies and 12 interns. Today, the program has triple the number of interns and participating businesses.”

Summer internships are available to all juniors and seniors from the four area high schools, Coal City, Gardner/South Wilmington, Minooka, and Morris. A wide variety of paid internships are available, including but not limited to accounting, engineering, IT, health care, machinists, and much more. This year’s internship program will consist of 36 interns who will be working with 14 different companies.