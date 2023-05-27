Grundy County State’s Attorney names Justice Assistance Board Scholarship recipients

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russell Baker has announced the 2023 Grundy County Justice Assistance Board Scholarship recipients as Angelina Seeley of Coal City High School and Stephanie Bernhard of Seneca High School.

Each student receives $500.

Seeley is continuing her education at the University of Illinois-Springfield, majoring in criminology and criminal justice. She hopes to work in criminal profiling and interrogations afterward. Bernhard is majoring in social work to eventually become a licensed social worker.

The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Justice Assistance Board was created in December 1998 to fill a void for crime victims where resources are limited and create programs to prevent crime. The board is made up of 12 people from across Grundy County, and funded strictly by private donations.