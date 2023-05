The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Gracie is a five-year-old mixed breed that's great with kids and takes orders well. She's good with children and other animals, and affectionate. (Michael Urbanec)

Whisper is a two-year old all white cat that's docile and friendly. She has had kittens prior but is now fixed. (Michael Urbanec)

Jasper is a super friendly cat at two-years-old, but really loves his relaxation time and sleep. He will come out to play for the right amount of attention. (Michael Urbanec)

These dogs, cats and others all currently reside at the Grundy County Animal Control office at 310 E. Dupont Road in Morris. For information, call 815-942-9214.