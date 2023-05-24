5 Things to Do in Grundy County: Week of May 24, 2023

1. Observe Memorial Day with the John Martin Steele VFW Post 6049 in Morris: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. from Chapin Park and goes to the Grundy County Courthhouse.

An observance will follow at 11 a.m. at the courthouse.

The Morris Color Guard gives the 21 gun salute on Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony. (Maribeth Wilson)

2. Join the Minooka American Legion Post 1188 for a Memorial Day Parade and Observance: The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Minooka Bible Church, 412 Wabena Ave.

A memorial service will follow at Veterans Park.

3. Attend the YMCA’s groundbreaking ceremony: The Morris Hospital YMCA will break ground from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at 2200 W. Dupont Ave. in Morris.

Construction will begin on the new YMCA, which will have a full facility with a swimming pool, gymnasium, wellness center, demonstration teaching kitchen, multi-puprose rooms and more.

The Morris Community YMCA’s Capital Campaign celebrated a significant milestone earlier this month when the City of Morris’s Development Review Committee approved the site and facility plan for the new Morris Hospital YMCA. (Provided by Greater Joliet YMCA)

4. Attend the inaugural Grundy County Health Dept. Senior Expo: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road in Morris.

The Senior Programs of Grundy County Health Department is capping of Older Americans Month with its first ever Senior Expo, a place for seniors to come enjoy food from the Morris Chop Shop, along with entertainment, vendors and more.

5. Enjoy a movie in Goold Park: Movie in the Park at 8 p.m. Friday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

The Morris Area Public Library and City of Morris are hosting the first of five movies in the park, kicking off the year with “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.”