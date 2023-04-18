Suspect pursued through Morris to La Salle County was on parole for homicide

The Morris Police Department reported on Monday a suspect who fled an attempted traffic stop near North Division Street and Mall Drive on Saturday night was 61-year-old Randy DelaCruz, of California.

The department said in a Monday news release the officer activated his lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued driving at a slow speed around the Pilot gas station parking lot and back out onto Route 47. The vehicle then traveled on and off the interstate, attempting to flee police until Morris stopped chasing at Seneca. They alerted area agencies.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle parked at the Flying J Truck Stop in La Salle, where the driver ran out of gas.

DelaCruz was arrested and transported back to Morris on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and multiple equipment and traffic violations. DelaCruz refused to give his name or fingerprints and was transported to the Grundy County Jail as “John Doe.”

The Morris Police Department identified him Monday morning as DelaCruz, who has a last known address in California. DelaCruz also was driving on a suspended license, according to police, and had a warrant out for his arrest from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in regards to a probation violation. His original charge was homicide.

DelaCruz is being held pending extradition.