5 Things to do in Grundy County: Puppy Yoga, Game Night, Live Music

5 Things To Do

1. YMCA Family Game Night: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Morris YMCA 320 Wauponsee St. in Morris.

Enjoy fun games with other families. The cost is $5 for facility members and $10 for community members.

Register at tinyurl.com/morris-y-family-game-night.

2. Spring Fun Succulent Terrarium Bar: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Come create a terrarium with sand, and soil and get to choose a succulent. Then decorate with shells, rocks, crystals and moss.

Reserve a Large Succulent Jar ticket for $30 or a Small Succulent Jar for $25.

To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

Happy Daisy Art Studio (Rob Oesterle)

3. Brush and Brew: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is $27 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

FCC Fusion will host puppy yoga at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Located at 455 W. Southmor Rd. in Morris. (Provided by Nicole Hiller)

4. Alex Hoffer Acoustic at Montage: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Montage Wine Bar, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy music, food and drinks.

To get reserve a spot, visit Montage or call 815-941-1006.

5. Puppy Yoga: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at FCC Fusion, 455 W. Southmor Road in Morris.

Enjoy a relaxing yoga class with 11 chocolate lab puppies.

Classes cost $40 for adults and $20 for children 15 and younger. For information text Nicole at 630-640-4025.

