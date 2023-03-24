RN named Morris Hospital Fire Starter for March 2023

MORRIS – Sarah Daschner is proof that when someone loves what they do, joy is sure to follow.

A registered nurse in the surgery department at Morris Hospital who serves as a scrub nurse and charge RN, Daschner’s knowledge, skills, energy and leadership make her an invaluable resource for her teammates, surgeons and patients, according to a news release issued by the hospital.

For all she does to make a positive impact on the lives of others, Daschner, of Seneca, was selected as Morris Hospital’s March Fire Starter of the Month.

Daschner’s passion for surgical nursing began years ago, when she became fascinated by the many surgeries her grandfather went through for cancer treatment, according to the release.

She said she was fortunate to have had an internship in the surgery department at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn during her last year of nursing school. Her first nursing job was in the operating room setting, where she spent seven years before joining the surgery team at Morris Hospital in June 2017.

As a scrub nurse, Daschner is positioned right beside the surgeon within the sterile field in the operating room, passing instruments and helping to ensure surgery runs smoothly. She is so good at what she does that she often is requested by surgeons, according to the release.

“Sarah is a very knowledgeable scrub nurse who goes above and beyond for her department and the lives of others,” said Jessica Lescheweski, a fellow surgery nurse at Morris Hospital who nominated Daschner for Fire Starter of the Month. “She is a great resource, always willing to help troubleshoot, and is so energetic, always ready to work with a positive attitude. She is extremely passionate about her role at Morris Hospital and what we provide to the community.”

Daschner is even more than an incredible scrub nurse. Her natural leadership skills make her a perfect fit for charge RN. Last year, she stepped up even further by taking on an interim leadership role in sterile processing. She also is leading a project focused on preventing surgical site infections.

“Sarah is a proven leader,” said Sherah DuPree, director of surgical services at Morris Hospital. “She’s a hard worker, always makes herself available, helps her teammates, picks up an extra call when needed, and is very well respected by her teammates and the medical staff. She really, really is awesome.”

Daschner said her drive for excellence comes from her lifelong desire to make a difference, along with her love for surgery.

“I think surgery is fascinating because you’re always learning and growing,” she said. “It’s a completely different area of nursing. We have to gain the patient’s trust within five minutes of meeting them, and then they’re essentially trusting us with their life. We’re their voice when they’re under anesthesia.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere else. I love what I do. I think the doctors know that I love what I do, which makes their job easier.”