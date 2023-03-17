Van Yperen elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives

GRUNDY COUNTY – Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen has joined the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Board for a three-year term.

“Christina exemplifies that it takes to be a true leader in the chamber industry – not only has she worked to create impactful solutions in her own chamber, but she has as shared her expertise with chamber executives across the state. Her service to IACCE continues to enhance the professionalism of the industry which also results in increasing the success of businesses who are chamber members,” said Lisa Weitzel, IOM, CAE, President of IACCE. “Christina’s commitment to excellence and clear vision will continue to lead IACCE as it continues to support the development of chamber professionals in Illinois.”

The Grundy County Chamber currently has more than 500 members and celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022. Van Yperen is about to hit eight years with the Grundy Chamber this year. In that time she has been an active member and volunteer of IACCE through committee work and events.

The Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives was established in 1915 and serves 150 chambers of commerce and their professional staff throughout the state. IACCE is a catalyst empowering and connecting chamber leaders to increase economic vitality across Illinois.

“It’s an honor to be asked to join the IACCE Board,” Van Yperen said. “IACCE provides resources and connections across not only Illinois, but the country to help chamber executives best lead their communities. I have utilized these benefits throughout my career to better serve Grundy County and my members. I look forward to being a resource for my peers across this network.”

For more information on the Grundy Chamber and the Channahon Minooka Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.