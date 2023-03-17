Ewaste and Shredding Event scheduled for April 15

Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic e-waste and shredding event on Saturday, April 15, at the parking lot north of the Grundy County Animal Control Facility from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Grundy County Animal Control Facility is located at 310 East DuPont Road in Morris.

Fees will be applied for all TVs:

$25 each for all TVs except projection

$50.00 TV Projection Size

Other electronics will be accepted for free at the event. Please see our home page for more information at Grundy County Land Use Department. White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Please try and limit the number of shredding materials to two paper ream boxes. No plastics or metals are allowed in the paper shredding.

Gates will close at noon promptly, with no exceptions.

Please feel free to call our office if you should have any questions for us at (815) 941-3228.