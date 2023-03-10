2 pigs, 1 goat on lam in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY – Once again, Grundy County residents are looking for missing livestock as two pigs and a goat are on the loose in rural Mazon.

The pigs, who have been given the names Bonnie and Clyde, have been on the loose for about a month, said Dawn Avello, the woman who adopted Wilbur the Morris pig after he was captured by Chicagoland Pig Rescue in September 2022.

The Chicagoland Pig Rescue has come down to assist in finding Bonnie and Clyde and the goat.

“These are 2 mini pigs, a male, and a female. They are definitely not wild pigs and were most likely dumped by the former owners which again we have seen an increase of unfortunately,” Phoebe Conner, co-director of the Chicagoland Pig Rescue said.

The goat was last seen on West O'Malley Road outside of Kinsman. (Provided by Grundy County Animal Control)

Conner said they do not have any volunteers close to the location and are collaborating with animal control, local dog rescuers, and community members to capture the pigs and the goat.

“Fast movements scare pigs so we really need community members to not chase the pigs and to let them alone. We are using cameras, drones, and sightings to gather information on their daily patterns and are trying to get them contained in an enclosed area such as the local barn, " Conner said.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker advised residents not to harm the pigs.

“There is no lawful reason for someone to shoot the pigs. They are not causing harm to the public. It is mine and the sheriff’s opinion that if the pigs are shot the person responsible could be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful damage to property, or reckless conduct,” said Baker.

The pigs, who have been given the names Bonnie and Clyde, have been on the loose for about a month (Provided by Grundy County Animal Control)

Conner said if Bonnie and Clyde are caught the rescue will immediately get them to the University of Illinois for vet care prior to going to a foster home.

“After this, we would work to find an adopter that can properly care for them and love them as we believe all beings deserve,” she said.

If residents see the pigs they should call Grundy County Animal Control at 815-942-9214 and provide a close time and location.

Bonnie and Clyde were last spotted on East Braceville Road outside of Mazon. The goat was last seen on West O’Malley Road outside of Kinsman.